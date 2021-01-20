Massnet Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $26.34 million and $445,833.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00525140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.47 or 0.03843886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 88,749,669 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org.

