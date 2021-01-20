Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

Shares of MA opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.