Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Materion worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Materion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Materion’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

