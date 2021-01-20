Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in salesforce.com by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.80. The stock had a trading volume of 330,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.23. The company has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total value of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,478,592 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

