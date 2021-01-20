Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 487,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 184,737 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,264. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.