Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 217,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 188,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $821.85 million, a P/E ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

