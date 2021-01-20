Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.09

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after acquiring an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

