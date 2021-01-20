M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Shares Gap Up to $91.00

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $94.80. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $93.41, with a volume of 12,643 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

