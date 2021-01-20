McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.09. 3,029,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

