McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 21,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

