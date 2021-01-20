McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

