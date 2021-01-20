MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Up 6.3%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69. 202,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 152,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $283.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.