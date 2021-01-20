MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Acquires Shares of 11,955 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles accounts for approximately 0.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Bank of Italy grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,456 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $10,357,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 469,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 362,891 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FCAU. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock remained flat at $$15.23 on Wednesday. 4,259,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

