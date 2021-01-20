MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,186. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $227.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

