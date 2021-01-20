MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.05 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in NetEase by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.84. 43,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.