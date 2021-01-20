MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,422 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

