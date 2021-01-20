MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.38 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 277,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of AEM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 87,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,074. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

