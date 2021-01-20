MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.63 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 22.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Yum China by 23.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 46,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,447. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

