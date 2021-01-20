MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.44 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,229. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $138.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

