MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.40.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

