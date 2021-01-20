Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 23,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.