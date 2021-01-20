Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 31,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

