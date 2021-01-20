Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 820,989 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter valued at $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 626,919 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 167.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 525,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 329,241 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter valued at $6,859,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

The Chemours stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 1,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

