Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Franklin Resources comprises 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 113,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 174,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 103,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,237. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.