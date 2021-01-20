Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

