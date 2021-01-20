MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $32,522.58 and approximately $43.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 63.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001916 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

