MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Trading Down 2.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 2,134,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,080,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

About MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.