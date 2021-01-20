MedTech Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 27th

MedTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 27th. MedTech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During MedTech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MTACU stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medtech Acquisition Corp.

