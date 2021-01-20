Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.02. 85,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.