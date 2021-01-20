Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

