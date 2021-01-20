MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) received a C$5.50 target price from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.98.

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.07. 4,733,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,082. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$7.57.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

