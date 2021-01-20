Megacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $925.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $925.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00421187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 125.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,383,888 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

