Meme (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $5.67 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $504.36 or 0.01436989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00342797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00030111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003818 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001070 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

