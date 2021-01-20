Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Trading 19.2% Higher

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price traded up 19.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. 441,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 405,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

