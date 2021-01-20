Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.