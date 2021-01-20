Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

