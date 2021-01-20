Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 8.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.44. 227,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 355,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $819.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 28.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

