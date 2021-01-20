Mercury 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $880.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $456,653.76 and $880.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00120122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00257804 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.