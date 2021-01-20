Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,898 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $294.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.