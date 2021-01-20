Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

