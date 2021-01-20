Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 487 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,239. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.