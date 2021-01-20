Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,462 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.02. 4,910,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

