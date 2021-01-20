Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.