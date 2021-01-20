Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $759,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

