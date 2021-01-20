Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

