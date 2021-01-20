Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $576,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,163.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,879.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

