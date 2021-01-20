Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,795 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of NIO opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.