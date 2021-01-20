Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.67. The company has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

