Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Update

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 453,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,159. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

