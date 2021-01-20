Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESA. Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 6,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,202. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

